Newfoundland and Labrador has 30 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Eastern Health region. Contact tracing by public health officials is underway. Everyone considered a close contact will be advised to quarantine.

The 30 new confirmed cases are as follows:

14 under 19 years of age

Two between 20-39 years of age

Five between 40-49 years of age

Six between 50-59 years of age

One between 60-69 years of age

Two over 70 years of age

There are 22 females and eight males.

There are 57 active cases. The regional breakdown of the 57 total cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 53

Central Health – 0

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 4

There have been no new recoveries since yesterday meaning 393 people have recovered from the virus.

There is no one in hospital. To date, 83,360 people have been tested.

The Chief Medical Officer of Health has issued a modified special measures order for the St. John’s metro area that come into effect Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. These measures will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

For Public Spaces and Gatherings:

Gatherings that are run by a recognized business or organization are limited to 20 people as long as physical distancing can be maintained. This includes gatherings at funerals, burials, weddings, and faith-based organizations.

In addition to restrictions for funerals and burials, limited visitation is permitted provided physical distancing may be maintained with individuals outside of the household bubble. Wakes are prohibited.

Gatherings that are not run by a recognized business or organization, such as a family event, must be limited to your household bubble. If you are a one person household you may join another household bubble.

Recreational Activities:

Group and team sport and recreation activities are suspended.

Group arts and cultural activities are suspended. This includes bands, choirs, dance and music classes.

Gym and fitness facilities, yoga studios, swimming pools, tennis and squash facilities, arenas, dance studios and performance spaces are closed.

Outdoor activities, including walking, hiking, or snowshoeing, are encouraged as long as physical distancing can be maintained between household bubbles and you are not required to self-isolate for any reason.

Outdoor playgrounds can remain open.

For businesses and services:

Retail stores, including those in shopping malls, can remain open in accordance with provincial guidelines.

Personal service establishments, including spas, esthetic services, hair salons, body piercing, tattooing and tanning salons, can remain open in accordance with guidelines.

Animal grooming facilities can remain open in accordance with guidelines.

Restaurants can remain open at 50 per cent capacity, provided that physical distancing can be maintained between patrons at tables; buffets remain prohibited.

Bars, lounges, bingo halls and cinemas will be closed.

The Department of Health and Community Services is advising the public about a case of COVID-19 associated with a child care facility in Mount Pearl. Public Health officials have been in contact with the child care facility and parents to advise that all staff and children must quarantine for 14 days.

Based on the Public Health investigation into the active cases, schools with high school grade levels in the St. John’s metro area are closed while contract tracing is underway.

Eastern Health has opened a temporary drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic located at Mount Pearl Senior High. In addition, the hours have been extended for the drive-through clinics located at the Janeway Children’s Health and Rehabilitation Centre and the Waterford Hospital. Only people with an appointment can attend the clinic. This would follow completing the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or by calling 811 to get referred for an appointment.

Public Health is reminding people about the phrase People, Space, Time, and Place. People should always consider these four important reminders.

People – The more people you interact with, the greater the risk of spread.

Space – The closer you are to others, the greater the risk of spread.

Time – The more time you spend with others, the greater the risk of spread.

Place – Indoor activities with others are more risky than outdoor activities.

People are encouraged to download COVID Alert to help reduce the spread of the virus. It is available for free through the Apple or Google Play app stores.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include: