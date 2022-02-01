The province is reporting 25 people in hospital because of COVID-19, 14 in non-critical care and 11 in critical care. There have been 385 new recoveries – 239 in the Eastern Health region, 91 in the Central Health region, 31 in the Western Health region and 24 in the Labrador-Grenfell region, and 15,572 people have recovered.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 179 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last update on January 31. Anyone who has tested positive must follow guidelines as outlined here. Cases are advised to notify contacts as per instructions on the website.

The breakdown of the 179 cases is as follows:

Eastern Health region – 115

Central Health region – 35

Western Health region – 22

Labrador-Grenfell Health region – 7

There are currently 1,915 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 1,371

Central Health – 209

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 110

Western Health – 225

A total of 1,460 tests were completed since yesterday. To date, 482,921 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

All of Newfoundland and Labrador will remain in modified Alert Level 4 at this time, with additional changes coming into effect on Monday, February 7, 2022. Details on the changes will be communicated at the COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, February 3, 2022.