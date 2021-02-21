Newfoundland and Labrador has 25 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Three individuals are in hospital.

The 25 new confirmed cases are as follows:

In the Eastern Health region:

13 under 20 years of age;

1 between 20-39 years of age;

6 between 40-49 years of age;

3 between 50-59 years of age; and,

2 between 60-69 years of age.

There are 10 females and 15 males.

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact will be advised to quarantine.

There is one new presumptive positive case in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region since yesterday. This individual is military personnel who has been in self-isolation since arrival to the region. Contact tracing is completed and there are no close contacts outside of the individual’s isolating work contacts. Public Health has determined there is no risk to the region as a result of this case.

Presumptive positive cases are not added to the province’s total active case count until they are confirmed positive by the laboratory. It may take several days for confirmatory testing to be completed. As of this public update, there is 1 presumptive positive case awaiting confirmatory testing.

Once presumptive positive cases are confirmed positive, they are reported in public updates as new confirmed cases. For example, 4 of today’s 25 new confirmed cases are previous presumptive positive cases.

Presumptive positive cases are treated the same way as confirmed positive cases. These individuals are advised to self-isolate. Anyone considered a close contact is advised to quarantine. Public Health starts contact tracing for these cases.

People are reminded that they can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

There are 430 active cases of COVID-19.

The regional breakdown of the 430 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 423

Central Health – 4

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 3

There have been 29 new recoveries in the Eastern Health region since yesterday. This means 489 people have recovered from the virus.

To date, 107,797 people have been tested.

Public Health is asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 8773 from St. John’s to Montreal on Monday, February 15, 2021, to arrange testing. To arrange testing, passengers can complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

Public Health is making this ask out of an abundance of caution because they are aware of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a traveller with the possibility of potential exposure on this flight. Anyone who travelled on this flight and is now back in Newfoundland and Labrador should arrange testing. The traveller is no longer in the province. This case is not related to any confirmed cases in Newfoundland and Labrador at this time.