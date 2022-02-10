Newfoundland and Labrador has 25 people in hospital because of COVID-19, 17 in non-critical care and eight in critical care. There have been 234 new recoveries – 144 in the Eastern Health region, 32 in the Central Health region, 32 in the Western Health region and 26 in the Labrador-Grenfell region, and 17,792 people have recovered.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 243 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last update on February 9. Anyone who has tested positive must follow guidelines as outlined here. Cases are advised to notify contacts as per instructions on the website. A flowchart with instructions for close contacts can be found here.

The breakdown of the 243 cases is as follows:

Eastern Health region – 160

Central Health region – 31

Western Health region – 24

Labrador-Grenfell Health region – 28

There are currently 1,588 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 1,135

Central Health – 167

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 116

Western Health – 170

A total of 1,314 tests were completed since yesterday. To date, 492,165 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

Public Health has revised support person/visitor restrictions at all provincially operated acute care facilities, health centres and long-term care homes, as well as privately operated long-term care homes, personal care homes and community care homes. Effective today, February 10, 2022, two support persons/visitors for each patient/resident is permitted at these facilities. Information regarding the changes can be found here.