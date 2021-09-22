Newfoundland and Labrador has 23 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines.

In the Central Health region:

Two under 20 years of age;

Five between 20-39 years of age;

Four between 40-49 years of age;

Five between 50-59 years of age;

Four between 60-69 years of age; and

One 70 years of age and older.

There are 12 females and nine males. There is one case related to travel within Canada, one case is a contact of a previous known case and 19 cases are under investigation.

In the Western Health region:

One between 50-59 years of age; and

One 70 years of age and older.

There is one female and one male. One case is related to travel within Canada and one is under investigation.

There have been three new recoveries in the Eastern Health region and 1,518 people have recovered. There is one person in hospital because of COVID-19.

There are 15 new presumptive positive cases in the province. Once presumptive positive cases are confirmed positive, they are reported in public updates as new confirmed cases.

There are currently 77 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 16

Central Health – 49

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 9

Western Health – 3

To date, 292,481 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

As a result of the cluster of cases in the Central Health region, towns and communities along Routes 410 to 419 on the Baie Verte Peninsula are in Alert Level 3. This gives Public Health the ability to carry out their investigation and conduct community wide testing in the area, while reducing the risk of onward transmission and spread. Please refer to the Provincial Government COVID-19 website for information on the Special Measures Order and restrictions associated with Level 3.

The investigation into the cases of COVID-19 related to the Baie Verte area announced Monday, September 20, is ongoing. There are 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the cluster to date. Any identified cases are isolating and Central Health is conducting contract tracing. The source of the cluster is under investigation.

The investigation into a cluster of cases of COVID-19 in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region announced Monday, September 6, is ongoing. There are 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the cluster to date. The identified cases are isolating and Labrador-Grenfell Health is conducting contract tracing. The source of the cluster is under investigation.

The investigation into a cluster of cases of COVID-19 in the Western Health region announced on Monday, August 30, is ongoing. There are eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the cluster to date. The identified cases are isolating and Western Health is conducting contract tracing. The source of the cluster is under investigation.

Wearing a non-medical face mask that covers the nose and mouth is required in public indoor settings for everyone ages 5 and over. Information on the public health guidance on masks can be found at https://www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19/public-health-guidance/guidance/masks/.

As part of the ongoing investigations into recent cases, Public Health is asking anyone who visited several locations, listed on the COVID-19 website here, to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

People who visited these locations and currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are required to isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result. People who visited these locations and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are not required to isolate until they receive a negative test result. While awaiting their test result, they should monitor for symptoms and isolate should any symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever, including chills or sweats;

A new or worsening cough;

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing;

Runny, stuffy or congested nose;

Sore throat or difficulty swallowing;

Headache;

Loss of sense of smell or taste;

Unusual fatigue or lack of energy;

New onset of muscle aches;

Loss of appetite;

Vomiting or diarrhea for more than 24 hours; and,

Small red or purple spots on hands and/or feet.

Anyone in the province, regardless of their vaccination status, should get tested if they are experiencing even just one of the symptoms of COVID-19 listed above. Do not assume it is just a cold. There has been community spread and outbreaks across the country because people were mildly symptomatic and did not get tested or limit their activity. It is essential to find any cases of COVID-19, so that Public Health can do their job effectively and contain the spread of the virus as much as possible.

All travellers coming to Newfoundland and Labrador, including Newfoundland and Labrador residents, are required to fill out a travel form found here. The travel form can be completed up to 30 days prior to the travel date. Please submit proof of your COVID-19 vaccination by uploading it to your form. If you are over 12 and not vaccinated against COVID-19, you will be required to self- isolate upon entry into the province. If you travelled from within the Atlantic Provinces and are an Atlantic Canadian resident, you will need to complete the travel form but you will not need to complete the vaccination section.