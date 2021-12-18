The province reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
The government had not planned to issue COVID updates this weekend, but the Department of Health will be posting numbers on Twitter given the higher number of cases.
Since yesterday’s media availability, we want to share the COVID-19 update for today, Saturday, Dec. 18. There are 23 new cases of COVID-19 in NL: 5 in Eastern Health region; 16 in Central Health region; and 2 in Western Health region.
There are no hospitalizations.
