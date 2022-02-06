Newfoundland and Labrador reported 21 people in hospital Sunday because of COVID.
The Department of Health noted that Sunday’s numbers were affected by weather, as both attendance at testing sites and delivery of specimens for testing were adversely affected.
In NL today, Feb. 6, there are 1,557 active cases, 21 hospitalizations & 579 tests completed since yesterday. There are 110 new cases of COVID-19: 88 EH; 5 CH; 14 WH; and 3 LGH. pic.twitter.com/HcDk8DYeI8
— Health and Community Services NL (@HCS_GovNL) February 6, 2022