Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 20 people in hospital because of COVID-19, 16 in non-critical care and four in critical care.

There have been 764 new recoveries – 610 in the Eastern Health region, 32 in the Central Health region, 24 in the Western Health region, 87 in the Labrador-Grenfell region and 11 unknown RHA, and 11,358people have recovered.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 360 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last update on January 19. Anyone who has tested positive must follow guidelines as outlined here. Cases are advised to notify contacts as per instructions on the website.

The breakdown of the 360 cases is as follows:

Eastern Health region – 212

Central Health region – 63

Western Health region – 57

Labrador-Grenfell Health region – 23

Unknown RHA – 5

There are currently 2,801 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 1,990

Central Health – 288

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 121

Western Health – 357

Unknown RHA – 45

A total of 1,462 tests were completed since yesterday. To date, 462,544 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting its twenty-ninth and thirtieth deaths from COVID-19. The individuals, a male in the Western Health region and a male in the Eastern Health region, were 70 years of age and above. The department is sending its condolences to the families of these individuals and asks everyone to respect the families’ privacy at this time.

All of Newfoundland and Labrador is in modified Alert Level 4. This Alert Level will be reassessed again on January 24, 2022. Information on Alert Level 4 can be foundhere.

Public Health has also revised isolation and testing requirements for people who have COVID-19 and their close contacts. A flowchart with instructions for close contacts can be found here.

Anyone that is a close contact of a case and has symptoms of COVID-19, should consider themselves a positive case and follow public health direction. They do not need any testing to confirm. Employers are asked not to require a PCR test for this category of individuals. Public health direction for positive cases can be found here.

Anyone testing positive on a rapid test should consider themselves a positive case and follow public health direction. They no longer need PCR testing to confirm. Public health direction for positive cases can be found here.