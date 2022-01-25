Newfoundland and Labrador has 20 people in hospital because of COVID-19, 15 in non-critical care and five in critical care. That’s one fewer person in hospital than on Monday.

There have been 277 new recoveries – 171 in the Eastern Health region, 51 in the Central Health region, 29 in the Western Health region and 26 in the Labrador-Grenfell region, and 13,082 people have recovered.

The province has 296 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last update on January 24.Anyone who has tested positive must follow guidelines as outlined here. Cases are advised to notify contacts as per instructions on the website.

The breakdown of the 296 cases is as follows:

Eastern Health region – 219

Central Health region – 30

Western Health region – 38

Labrador-Grenfell Health region – 9

There are currently 2,688 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 1,893

Central Health – 365

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 109

Western Health – 321

A total of 1,756 tests were completed since yesterday. To date, 472,201 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

All of Newfoundland and Labrador is in modified Alert Level 4 at this time. This Alert Level will be reassessed again on January 31, 2022. Information on Alert Level 4 can be found here.

Public Health has also revised isolation and testing requirements for people who have COVID-19 and their close contacts:

Fully vaccinated non-household contacts can follow modified self-isolation for five days after their last contact with the person who has COVID-19. This means they must stay at home except to go to school or work (unless they work in a high-risk setting). Modified isolation ends after five days has passed and they have their negative test result.

Unvaccinated school-aged children who are close contacts and do not live with the person who has COVID-19 can go to school as long as they do not have symptoms. They must isolate for 10 days when not at school.

Unvaccinated school-aged children who live with someone who has COVID-19 must fully isolate for 10 days and cannot go to school.

PCR testing is no longer required for household contacts, or unvaccinated non-household contacts.

A flowchart with instructions for close contacts can be found here.

Anyone that is a close contact of a case and has symptoms of COVID-19, and anyone testing positive on a rapid test, should consider themselves a positive case and follow public health direction found here. They do not need any PCR testing to confirm. Employers are asked not to require a PCR test for this category of individuals.

PCR tests are still recommended for non-household close contacts who are fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms, and anyone that has symptoms but has not been identified as a close contact of someone that tested positive for COVID-19. Our Self-Isolation Assessment Tool can help you determine if you need to self-isolate or get tested.