Newfoundland and Labrador has 20 people in hospital because of COVID-19, 12 in non-critical care and eight in critical care. There have been 229 new recoveries – 119 in the Eastern Health region, 41 in the Central Health region, 49 in the Western Health region and 20 in the Labrador-Grenfell region, and 16,437 people have recovered.

The province reported 258 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last update on February 3. Anyone who has tested positive must follow guidelines as outlined here. Cases are advised to notify contacts as per instructions on the website.

The breakdown of the 258 cases is as follows:

Eastern Health region – 168

Central Health region – 43

Western Health region – 28

Labrador-Grenfell Health region – 19

There are currently 1,746 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 1,240

Central Health – 192

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 89

Western Health – 225

A total of 1,416 tests were completed since yesterday. To date, 486,437 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

All of Newfoundland and Labrador is in modified Alert Level 4 at this time and will enter modified Alert Level 3 on Monday, February 7, 2022. More information on Alert Level 3 can be found here.