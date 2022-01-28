There was no change in hospitalizations Friday as the province reported 20 people in hospital because of COVID-19 with eight in critical care.

There have been 297 new recoveries – 215 in the Eastern Health region, 10 in the Central Health region, 63 in the Western Health region and nine in the Labrador-Grenfell region, and 14,231 people have recovered.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 265 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last update on January 27. Anyone who has tested positive must follow guidelines as outlined here. Cases are advised to notify contacts as per instructions on the website.

The breakdown of the 265 cases is as follows:

Eastern Health region – 155

Central Health region – 53

Western Health region – 28

Labrador-Grenfell Health region – 29

There are currently 2,478 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 1,903

Central Health – 222

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 105

Western Health – 248

A total of 1,759 tests were completed since yesterday. To date, 478,068 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

All of Newfoundland and Labrador is in modified Alert Level 4 at this time. This Alert Level will be reassessed again on January 31, 2022. Information on Alert Level 4 can be found here.

Public Health has revised support person/visitor restrictions at all provincially operated acute care facilities, health centres and long-term care homes, as well as privately operated long-term care homes, personal care homes and community care homes. Effective immediately, one support person/visitor for each patient/resident is permitted at these facilities. More information can be found here.

Public Health has also revised isolation and testing requirements for people who have COVID-19 and their close contacts:

Fully vaccinated non-household contacts can follow modified self-isolation for five days after their last contact with the person who has COVID-19. This means they must stay at home except to go to school or work (unless they work in a high-risk setting). Modified isolation ends after five days has passed and they have their negative test result.

Unvaccinated school-aged children who are close contacts and do not live with the person who has COVID-19 can go to school as long as they do not have symptoms. They must isolate for 10 days when not at school.

Unvaccinated school-aged children who live with someone who has COVID-19 must fully isolate for 10 days and cannot go to school.

PCR testing is no longer required for household contacts, or unvaccinated non-household contacts.

A flowchart with instructions for close contacts can be found here.