There are 20 people in hospital because of COVID-19, 16 in non-critical care and four in critical care. There have been 222 new recoveries – 140 in the Eastern Health region, 33 in the Central Health region, 38 in the Western Health region and 11 in the Labrador-Grenfell region, and 20,992 people have recovered.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 392 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, February 25. On Thursday, February 24, there were 287 new cases. Anyone who has tested positive must follow guidelines as outlined here. Cases are advised to notify contacts as per instructions on the website. A flowchart with instructions for close contacts can be found here.

The breakdown of the 392 cases for today is as follows:

Eastern Health region – 276

Central Health region – 62

Western Health region – 48

Labrador-Grenfell Health region – 6

There are currently 2,071 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 1,495

Central Health – 234

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 45

Western Health – 297

A total of 1,602 tests were completed since yesterday. To date, 509,114 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

Public Health announced on February 16, 2022, a phased approach to lifting long-term public health restrictions. For a list of current restrictions, click here. As of February 28, the following restrictions will be in effect:

Gatherings in your home are limited to no more than 25 people.

Formal gatherings are limited to no more than 75 per cent of the venue’s capacity.

Religious and cultural ceremonies that require proof of vaccination are limited to 75 per cent capacity. Those where proof of vaccination is not required are limited to 50 per cent capacity.

Public visitations are limited to 75 per cent capacity per room. Wakes held outside of a funeral home/place of worship are limited to 25 people.

Gym and fitness facilities are permitted to operate at 75 per cent capacity per room or ice surface.

Amateur individual and team sport and recreation activities may return to out-of-region competition. However, participants are limited to competition against one single team per day. Tournaments of any kind are not permitted.

Restaurants can open for in-person dining at 75 per cent capacity. Self-serve buffets are prohibited.

Bars and lounges can open at 75 per cent capacity. Dance floors are permitted, but masks must be worn while dancing.

Retail stores, including those in shopping malls, have no capacity restrictions.

Cinemas, performance spaces and bingo halls can operate at a maximum capacity of 75 per cent per room. Masks may only be removed to eat or drink.

By March 14, 2022, provided epidemiology remains favourable, all restrictions will be lifted, including capacity limits, masking, and proof of vaccination requirements. More information on planned measures can be found here.

Public Health has revised COVID-19 case and contact management so that the following guidance applies:

Fully vaccinated and partially vaccinated/unvaccinated symptomatic household contacts should assume they have COVID-19 and self-isolate as a case;

Fully vaccinated asymptomatic household contacts can follow modified self-isolation for five days from when the person in their household started having symptoms or, if no symptoms, the date of the person’s COVID-19 test. This means they must stay at home except to go to school, work or child care, and wear a mask when outside their household. They must get a PCR test at least 72 hours after they became aware of a case in their household or, if they have rapid tests, they can complete two rapid antigen tests on days three and five. Modified isolation ends after five days has passed. Once released from modified isolation, they must avoid high-risk areas for an additional two days;

Partially vaccinated/unvaccinated asymptomatic household contacts are required to self-isolate for seven days from when the person in their household started having symptoms or, if no symptoms, the date of the person’s COVID-19 test. They must get a PCR test at least 72 hours after they became aware of a case in their household or, if they have rapid tests, they can complete two rapid antigen tests on days five and seven;

Fully vaccinated and partially vaccinated/unvaccinated symptomatic non-household contacts must self-isolate and complete a COVID-19 test as soon as possible (PCR or rapid). If using rapid tests and their first is negative, they must complete a second test 72 hours later. If they test negative, and their symptoms have improved with no fever for at least 24 hours, they can return to daily activities. For seven days after their last contact with the person, they must wear a mask when outside their home, and avoid high-risk areas; and

Fully vaccinated and partially vaccinated/unvaccinated asymptomatic non-household contacts are not required to self-isolate or get tested. For seven days after their last contact with the person, they must monitor for symptoms, wear a mask when outside their home, and avoid high-risk areas.

Anyone that is a household close contact of a case and has symptoms of COVID-19, and anyone testing positive on a rapid test, should consider themselves a positive case and follow public health direction found here. They do not need any PCR testing to confirm. Employers are asked not to require a PCR test for this category of individuals.

Our Self-Isolation Assessment Tool and Close Contacts Flowchart can help you determine if you need to self-isolate or get tested.