Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting its 19th death from COVID-19, a man from the Eastern Health region who was between 60-69 years of age.

The province has 431 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last media update on December 30. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines.

In the Eastern Health region:

Thirty-six under 20 years of age;

Ninety-eight between 20-39 years of age;

Thirty-nine between 40-49 years of age;

Forty-four between 50-59 years of age;

Thirty-five between 60-69 years of age; and

Twenty 70 years of age and above.

There are 140 females and 132 males. All are under investigation.

In the Central Health region:

Ten under 20 years of age;

Eight between 20-39 years of age;

Two between 40-49 years of age;

Ten between 50-59 years of age;

Three between 60-69 years of age; and

Four 70 years of age and above.

There are 18 females and 19 males. All are under investigation.

In the Western Health region:

Two under 20 years of age;

Nine between 20-39 years of age;

Seven between 40-49 years of age;

Four between 50-59 years of age;

One between 60-69 years of age; and

Two 70 years of age and above.

There are 17 females and eight males. All are under investigation.

In the Labrador-Grenfell Health region:

Nineteen under 20 years of age;

Forty-one between 20-39 years of age;

Fourteen between 40-49 years of age;

Fourteen between 50-59 years of age;

Three between 60-69 years of age; and

One 70 years of age and above.

There are 47 females and 45 males. All are under investigation.

There are also five cases that are the result of testing completed by a private lab outside of a Regional Health Authority:

Two between 20-39 years of age;

One between 60-69 years of age; and

Two 70 years of age and above.

There is one female and four males. All are under investigation.

There have been 113 new recoveries – 74 in the Eastern Health region, 19 in the Central Health region, 19 in the Western Health region and one in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region, and 2,384 people have recovered. There is one person in hospital because of COVID-19.

There are currently 1,746 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 1,181

Central Health – 193

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 194

Western Health – 172

Unknown – 6

To date, 392,605 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

Effective today, Public Health will no longer be issuing potential COVID-19 exposures on a regular basis. Exposures will be issued only in exceptional circumstances, such as high-risk exposures that could lead to a super spreader event. When the province had lower rates of transmission, potential COVID-19 exposures were issued out of an abundance of caution to assist with identifying whom someone may have caught the illness from, and whom they may have been in contact with while they were infectious. As there is widespread transmission of COVID-19 in the province, testing efforts must be focused on close contacts of cases and people experiencing symptoms.