The province is reporting its 18th death from COVID-19, a man from the Central Health region over the age of 70.

Newfoundland and Labrador has four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines.

In the Eastern Health region:

One between 20-39 years of age; and

One 70 years of age and older.

Both cases are females. One is a contact of a previously known case and one is related to international travel.

In the Central Health region:

One between 50-59 years of age; and

One 70 years of age and older.

Both cases are males and are contacts of previously known cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting its eighteenth death from COVID-19. The individual, a male from the Central Health region, was 70 years of age and older. The department is sending its condolences to this individual’s family and asks everyone to respect the family’s privacy at this time.

There have been two new recoveries in the Central Health region and 2,004 people have recovered. There is one person in hospital because of COVID-19.

There are currently 13 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 6

Central Health – 5

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 2

The number of tests that have been administered is not available at this time due to the ongoing IT outage.

As part of the ongoing investigations into recent cases, Public Health is asking anyone who visited several locations, listed on the COVID-19 website here, to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.