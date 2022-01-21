Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 18 people in hospital because of COVID-19 with one in ICU. There have been 458 new recoveries – 366 in the Eastern Health region, 33 in the Central Health region, 31 in the Western Health region and 28 in the Labrador-Grenfell region, and 11,816 people have recovered.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 324 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last update on January 20.

The breakdown of the 324 cases is as follows:

Eastern Health region – 230

Central Health region – 57

Western Health region – 18

Labrador-Grenfell Health region – 19

There are currently 2,666 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 1,885

Central Health – 317

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 112

Western Health – 352

A total of 1,516 tests were completed since yesterday. To date, 464,060 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.