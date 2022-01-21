Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 18 people in hospital because of COVID-19 with one in ICU. There have been 458 new recoveries – 366 in the Eastern Health region, 33 in the Central Health region, 31 in the Western Health region and 28 in the Labrador-Grenfell region, and 11,816 people have recovered.
Newfoundland and Labrador has 324 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last update on January 20.
The breakdown of the 324 cases is as follows:
- Eastern Health region – 230
- Central Health region – 57
- Western Health region – 18
- Labrador-Grenfell Health region – 19
There are currently 2,666 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:
- Eastern Health – 1,885
- Central Health – 317
- Labrador-Grenfell Health – 112
- Western Health – 352
A total of 1,516 tests were completed since yesterday. To date, 464,060 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.