The number of people in hospital because of COVID-19 fell to 18 Saturday with the province reporting 2,232 known active cases.

In NL today, Jan. 29, there are 2,232 active cases, 18 hospitalizations & 1,247 tests completed since yesterday. There are 208 new cases of COVID-19: 112 EH; 35 CH; 37 WH; and 24 LGH. pic.twitter.com/vK3SCRr7BH — Health and Community Services NL (@HCS_GovNL) January 29, 2022