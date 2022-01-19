Newfoundland and Labrador has 18 people in hospital because of COVID-19 with four in intensive care.

There have been 471 new recoveries – 397 in the Eastern Health region, 20 in the Central Health region, 25 in the Western Health region, 26 in the Labrador-Grenfell region and three unknown RHA, and 10,594 people have recovered.

The province has 511 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last update on January 18.

The breakdown of the 511 cases is as follows:

Eastern Health region – 344

Central Health region – 68

Western Health region – 73

Labrador-Grenfell Health region – 24

Unknown RHA – 2

There are currently 3,205 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 2,376

Central Health – 258

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 189

Western Health – 324

Unknown RHA – 58

A total of 2,449 tests were completed since yesterday. To date, 461,082 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

All of Newfoundland and Labrador is in modified Alert Level 4. This Alert Level will be reassessed again on January 24, 2022. Information on Alert Level 4 can be found here.