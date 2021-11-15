Newfoundland and Labrador reported its 17th death from COVID-19 on Monday, a man in his 70s from central Newfoundland.

The province has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines.

In the Central Health region:

One under 20 years of age; and

One between 60-69 years of age.

There is one female and one male. One is a contact of a previously known case and one is related to travel within Canada.

There have been 11 new recoveries, three in the Eastern Health region and eight in the Central Health region and 1,972 people have recovered. There is one person in hospital because of COVID-19.

There are currently 31 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 16

Central Health – 13

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 2

The number of tests that have been administered is not available at this time due to the ongoing IT outage.

Work continues to resolve the IT issues impacting the healthcare system. The following COVID-19 tools are now available online:

Please continue to follow the advice provided to you for your isolation requirementsfrom Public Health, if applicable.

As part of the ongoing investigations into recent cases, Public Health is asking anyone who visited several locations, listed on the COVID-19 website here, to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

People who visited these locations and currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are required to isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result. People who visited these locations and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are not required to isolate until they receive a negative test result. While awaiting their test result, they should monitor for symptoms and isolate should any symptoms develop.