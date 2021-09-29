Newfoundland and Labrador has 16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines.

In the Eastern Health region:

One 70 years of age and older.

The case is a female and is under investigation.

In the Central Health region:

One under 20 years of age;

One between 20-39 years of age;

Three between 40-49 years of age;

One between 50-59 years of age;

Two between 60-69 years of age; and

Seven 70 years of age and older.

There are nine females and six males. All are under investigation.

There have been 11 new recoveries, 10 in the Central Health region and one in the Western Health region and 1,568 people have recovered. There are seven people in hospital because of COVID-19, five in non-critical care and two in critical care.

There are four new presumptive positive cases in the province. Once presumptive positive cases are confirmed positive, they are reported in public updates as new confirmed cases.

There are currently 164 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 11

Central Health – 148

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 5

To date, 304,765 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The investigation into the cases of COVID-19 related to the Central Health region announced Monday, September 20, is ongoing. To date, there are 83 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the Baie Verte cluster, 52 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the Twillingate/New World Island cluster and 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the Bishop’s Falls cluster. Any identified cases are isolating and Central Health is conducting contact tracing. The source of the clusters are under investigation.

The investigation into a cluster of cases of COVID-19 in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region announced Monday, September 6, is ongoing. There are 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the cluster to date. The identified cases are isolating and Labrador-Grenfell Health is conducting contract tracing. The source of the cluster is under investigation.

Wearing a non-medical face mask that covers the nose and mouth is required in public indoor settings for everyone ages 5 and over. Information on the Public Health guidance on masks can be found at www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19/public-health-guidance/guidance/masks/.

As part of the ongoing investigations into recent cases, Public Health is asking anyone who visited several locations, listed on the COVID-19 website here, to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

There is a correction to the date for a location announced yesterday. The correct information is:

Funeral service, Salvation Army Church, Peterview on Friday September 17 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

People who visited these locations and currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are required to isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result. People who visited these locations and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are not required to isolate until they receive a negative test result. While awaiting their test result, they should monitor for symptoms and isolate should any symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever, including chills or sweats;

A new or worsening cough;

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing;

Runny, stuffy or congested nose;

Sore throat or difficulty swallowing;

Headache;

Loss of sense of smell or taste;

Unusual fatigue or lack of energy;

New onset of muscle aches;

Loss of appetite;

Vomiting or diarrhea for more than 24 hours; and,

Small red or purple spots on hands and/or feet.

A full list of exposure notifications that are part of ongoing investigations into recent cases across the province are listed on the COVID-19 website here. This page is updated daily from Monday to Friday as COVID-19 exposure notifications are issued. The locations included in today’s public advisory will be posted on the website Monday.

Anyone in the province, regardless of their vaccination status, should get tested if they are experiencing even just one of the symptoms of COVID-19 listed above. Do not assume it is just a cold. There has been community spread and outbreaks across the country because people were mildly symptomatic and did not get tested or limit their activity. It is essential to find any cases of COVID-19, so that Public Health can do their job effectively and contain the spread of the virus as much as possible.

All travellers coming to Newfoundland and Labrador, including Newfoundland and Labrador residents, are required to fill out a travel form found here. The travel form can be completed up to 30 days prior to the travel date. Please submit proof of your COVID-19 vaccination by uploading it to your form. Effective 12:01 am Thursday, September 30, anyone partially vaccinated will now have the same requirements as unvaccinated travellers. They will be required to isolate for 14 days, but may choose to shorten their self-isolation period with a test on day seven or later after arrival in the province. If negative, their self-isolation period can end. Also, we will be suspending the Atlantic bubble which means that travellers from Atlantic Canada must declare their vaccination status and isolate if partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.

Effective Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 12:01 a.m., there will be changes for children under age 12 that travel to the province.

For children travelling and following the vaccination status of fully vaccinated parents or guardians:

For the 14 days after arriving in the province children must limit contact with others by staying home as much as possible, avoiding vulnerable people, long term care and personal care homes. They cannot attend daycare, camp, sporting events, and must avoid large crowded settings. After day 7, those aged 5 to 11 can arrange for a test and will be permitted to attend school but must still adhere to the other limitations, including avoiding before and after-school programs, until the 14 days is complete.

For children travelling and following the vaccination status of partially or unvaccinated parents or guardians:

Travellers and their children must fully self-isolate until they receive negative results from a test taken on day 7 or later. If the parent or guardian travelled with the child, they will also need to have a negative test on day 7 or later. After receipt of negative test results and until the full 14 days of a self-isolation period has passed, partially vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers, as well as any children that travelled with them or have isolated with them, must limit contact with others. This can be done by staying home as much as possible and avoiding vulnerable people, long term care and personal care homes. They cannot attend daycare, camp, sporting events, and must avoid large crowded settings. After receipt of negative test results, children aged 5 to 11 can attend school but must otherwise limit contact with others as described and cannot attend before or after-school programs. Those younger than 5 are not required to be tested as long as the parents have their test on day 7 or later but are still required to abide by these limitations after the parents receive a negative test.