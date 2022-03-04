Newfoundland and Labrador has 16 people in hospital because of COVID-19, 10 in non-critical care and six in critical care. There have been 295 new recoveries since yesterday – 174 in the Eastern Health region, 53 in the Central Health region, 56 in the Western Health region and 12 in the Labrador-Grenfell region, and 22,829 people have recovered.

There are 450 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, March 4. On Thursday, March 3, there were 497 new cases. Anyone who has tested positive must follow guidelines as outlined here. Cases are advised to notify contacts as per instructions on the website. A flowchart with instructions for close contacts can be found here.

The breakdown of the 450 cases for today is as follows:

Eastern Health region – 272

Central Health region – 71

Western Health region – 93

Labrador-Grenfell Health region – 14

There are currently 2,812 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 2,097

Central Health – 289

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 99

Western Health – 327

A total of 2,587 tests were completed since Wednesday. To date, 517,263 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

Public Health has revised support person/visitor restrictions at all provincially operated acute care facilities, health centres and long-term care homes, as well as privately operated long-term care homes, personal care homes and community care homes. Effective today, March 4, each patient/resident can have two visitors at a time and these individuals do not have to be the same two support persons/visitors. In effect, patients/residents can have multiple visitors/support persons, but only two can visit at the same time.