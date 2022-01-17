Newfoundland and Labrador has 239 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
In the Eastern Health region:
- Thirty-seven under 20 years of age;
- Sixty-six between 20-39 years of age;
- Twenty-three between 40-49 years of age;
- Nineteen between 50-59 years of age;
- Nineteen between 60-69 years of age; and
- Eight 70 years of age and above.
There are 83 females and 89 males.
In the Central Health region:
- Four under 20 years of age;
- Fifteen between 20-39 years of age;
- Four between 40-49 years of age;
- Six between 50-59 years of age;
- Two between 60-69 years of age; and
- Eight 70 years of age and above.
There are 24 females and 15 males.
In the Western Health region:
- Six under 20 years of age;
- Nine between 20-39 years of age;
- Eight between 40-49 years of age;
- One between 50-59 years of age; and
- One between 60-69 years of age.
There are seven females and 18 males.
In the Labrador-Grenfell Health region:
- One between 20-39 years of age.
There is one male.
There are also two cases that are the result of testing completed by a private lab outside of a Regional Health Authority:
- Two between 40-49 years of age
There are two males.
There have been 416 new recoveries – 205 in the Eastern Health region, 37 in the Central Health region, 94 in the Western Health region and 80 in the Labrador-Grenfell region, and 7,670 people have recovered.
There are 15 people in hospital because of COVID-19, 12 in non-critical care and three in critical care.
There are currently 5,325 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:
- Eastern Health – 4,126
- Central Health – 277
- Labrador-Grenfell Health – 488
- Western Health – 295
- Unknown RHA – 139
To date, 457,207 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.
All of Newfoundland and Labrador is in modified Alert Level 4. This Alert Level will be reassessed again on January 24, 2022. Information on Alert Level 4 can be found here.