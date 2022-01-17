Newfoundland and Labrador has 239 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

In the Eastern Health region:

Thirty-seven under 20 years of age;

Sixty-six between 20-39 years of age;

Twenty-three between 40-49 years of age;

Nineteen between 50-59 years of age;

Nineteen between 60-69 years of age; and

Eight 70 years of age and above.

There are 83 females and 89 males.

In the Central Health region:

Four under 20 years of age;

Fifteen between 20-39 years of age;

Four between 40-49 years of age;

Six between 50-59 years of age;

Two between 60-69 years of age; and

Eight 70 years of age and above.

There are 24 females and 15 males.

In the Western Health region:

Six under 20 years of age;

Nine between 20-39 years of age;

Eight between 40-49 years of age;

One between 50-59 years of age; and

One between 60-69 years of age.

There are seven females and 18 males.

In the Labrador-Grenfell Health region:

One between 20-39 years of age.

There is one male.

There are also two cases that are the result of testing completed by a private lab outside of a Regional Health Authority:

Two between 40-49 years of age

There are two males.

There have been 416 new recoveries – 205 in the Eastern Health region, 37 in the Central Health region, 94 in the Western Health region and 80 in the Labrador-Grenfell region, and 7,670 people have recovered.

There are 15 people in hospital because of COVID-19, 12 in non-critical care and three in critical care.

There are currently 5,325 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 4,126

Central Health – 277

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 488

Western Health – 295

Unknown RHA – 139

To date, 457,207 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

All of Newfoundland and Labrador is in modified Alert Level 4. This Alert Level will be reassessed again on January 24, 2022. Information on Alert Level 4 can be found here.