Newfoundland and Labrador has 15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines.

In the Eastern Health region:

One female under 20 years of age. The case is related to international travel.

One male between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

One female between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to international travel.

One male between 50-59 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

In the Central Health region:

One female between 20-39 years of age. The case is under investigation.

One female between 40-49 years of age. The case is under investigation.

One female between 50-59 years of age. The case is a contact of a previous known case.

Six females 70 years of age and older. The cases is under investigation.

Two males 70 years of age and older. The cases is under investigation.

There have been seven new recoveries, three in the Eastern Health region, three in the Labrador-Grenfell region and one in the Western Health region and 1,510 people have recovered. There is one person in hospital because of COVID-19. There are no new presumptive positive cases in the province.

There are currently 46 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 21

Central Health – 14

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 10

Western Health – 1

To date, 289,370 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

Over the weekend, a number of COVID-19 cases were identified at White Bay Retirement Living in Baie Verte. As of now, there are currently 10 cases related to the personal care home. All residents and staff have been tested and advised to quarantine based on public health guidelines. The source is under investigation and Public Health is investigating how the virus got into the home. Community testing is available in the region today and Central Health, in collaboration with the owner/operators of the facility, has implemented visitor restrictions.

The investigation into a cluster of cases of COVID-19 in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region announced Monday, September 6, is ongoing. There are 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the cluster to date. The identified cases are isolating and Labrador-Grenfell Health is conducting contract tracing. The source of the cluster is under investigation.

The investigation into a cluster of cases of COVID-19 in the Western Health region announced on Monday, August 30, is ongoing. There are eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the cluster to date. The identified cases are isolating and Western Health is conducting contract tracing. The source of the cluster is under investigation.

Wearing a non-medical face mask that covers the nose and mouth is required in public indoor settings for everyone ages 5 and over. Information on the public health guidance on masks can be found here.

As part of the ongoing investigations into recent cases, Public Health is asking anyone who visited several locations, listed on the COVID-19 website here, to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

People who visited these locations and currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are required to isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result. People who visited these locations and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are not required to isolate until they receive a negative test result. While awaiting their test result, they should monitor for symptoms and isolate should any symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever, including chills or sweats;

A new or worsening cough;

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing;

Runny, stuffy or congested nose;

Sore throat or difficulty swallowing;

Headache;

Loss of sense of smell or taste;

Unusual fatigue or lack of energy;

New onset of muscle aches;

Loss of appetite;

Vomiting or diarrhea for more than 24 hours; and,

Small red or purple spots on hands and/or feet.

Anyone in the province, regardless of their vaccination status, should get tested if they are experiencing even just one of the symptoms of COVID-19 listed above. Do not assume it is just a cold. There has been community spread and outbreaks across the country because people were mildly symptomatic and did not get tested or limit their activity. It is essential to find any cases of COVID-19, so that Public Health can do their job effectively and contain the spread of the virus as much as possible.