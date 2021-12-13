Newfoundland and Labrador has 15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines.

In the Eastern Health region:

Three between 20-39 years of age; and

One between 60-69 years of age.

There are three females and one male. Two are contacts of previously known cases and two are travel related.

In the Western Health region:

Five under 20 years of age;

Four between 20-39 years of age; and

Two between 40-49 years of age.

There are two females and nine males. Five are contacts of previously known cases and six are under investigation.

There have been five new recoveries, one in the Eastern Health region and four in the Western Health region, and 2,045 people have recovered. There is no one in hospital because of COVID-19.

There are currently 23 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 8

Central Health – 0

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 15

To date, 353,239 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

As part of the ongoing investigations into recent cases, Public Health is asking anyone who visited several locations, listed on the COVID-19 website here, to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811. Also, students traveling to the province from St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia or Queen’s University in Ontario are asked to get tested upon arrival.

People who visited these locations and currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are required to isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result. People who visited these locations and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are not required to isolate until they receive a negative test result. While awaiting their test result, they should monitor for symptoms and isolate should any symptoms develop.