Newfoundland and Labrador has 15 people in hospital because of COVID-19, 10 in non-critical care and five in critical care. There have been 197 new recoveries since yesterday – 92 in the Eastern Health region, 58 in the Central Health region, 35 in the Western Health region and 12 in the Labrador-Grenfell region, and 22,189 people have recovered.

The province has 389 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, March 2. On Tuesday, March 1, there were 366 new cases. Anyone who has tested positive must follow guidelines as outlined here. Cases are advised to notify contacts as per instructions on the website. A flowchart with instructions for close contacts can be found here.

The breakdown of the 389 cases for today is as follows:

Eastern Health region – 270

Central Health region – 77

Western Health region – 38

Labrador-Grenfell Health region – 4

There are currently 2,506 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 1,876

Central Health – 267

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 80

Western Health – 283

A total of 2,040 tests were completed since Monday. To date, 514,676 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

Public Health has revised support person/visitor restrictions at all provincially operated acute care facilities, health centres and long-term care homes, as well as privately operated long-term care homes, personal care homes and community care homes. Effective Friday, March 4, each patient/resident can have two visitors at a time and these individuals do not have to be the same two support persons/visitors. In effect, patients/residents can have multiple visitors/support persons, but only two can visit at the same time.