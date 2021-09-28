Newfoundland and Labrador has 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines.

In the Central Health region:

Two under 20 years of age;

One between 40-49 years of age;

Three between 50-59 years of age;

Two between 60-69 years of age; and

Six 70 years of age and older.

There are nine females and five males. All are under investigation.

There have been 10 new recoveries, two in the Eastern Health region, six in the Central Health region and two in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region and 1,557 people have recovered. There are four people in hospital because of COVID-19.

There is one new presumptive positive case in the province. Once presumptive positive cases are confirmed positive, they are reported in public updates as new confirmed cases.

There are currently 159 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 10

Central Health – 143

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 6

To date, 303,209 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The investigation into the cases of COVID-19 related to the Central Health region announced Monday, September 20, is ongoing. To date, there are 77 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the Baie Verte cluster and 51 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the Twillingate/New World Island cluster. Any identified cases are isolating and Central Health is conducting contact tracing. The source of the clusters are under investigation.

The investigation into a cluster of cases of COVID-19 in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region announced Monday, September 6, is ongoing. There are 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the cluster to date. The identified cases are isolating and Labrador-Grenfell Health is conducting contract tracing. The source of the cluster is under investigation.

Wearing a non-medical face mask that covers the nose and mouth is required in public indoor settings for everyone ages 5 and over. Information on the Public Health guidance on masks can be found at www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19/public-health-guidance/guidance/masks/.

As part of the ongoing investigations into recent cases in the Central Health and region, Public Health is asking anyone who visited the locations on the dates and times listed below to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

Angie’s Place Gander Bay, 303 Main Street, Victoria Cove on Monday, September 13 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Funeral Service at the United Church in Aspen Cove on Monday, September 13 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

McDonald’s in Walmart, 19 Cromer Avenue, Grand Falls-Windsor

o Tuesday, September 14 from 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

o Wednesday, September 15 from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

o Friday, September 17 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Walmart, 19 Cromer Avenue, Grand Falls-Windsor

o Tuesday, September 14 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

o Wednesday, September 15 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

o Friday, September 17 from 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Harvey’s, 92 Laurel Road, Gander on Friday, September 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Yard Sale/BBQ held at the United Pentecostal Church, 451 Main Street, Bishop’s Falls on Saturday, September 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Annie’s Harbour Restaurant, 128 Main Street, Twillingate on Sunday, September 19 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Salvation Army Church, Peterview on Monday September 20 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Valley Restaurant, Grand Falls-Windsor Mall, 19 Cromer Avenue, Grand Falls-Windsor on Tuesday, September 21 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, Grand Falls-Windsor, 19A Cromer Avenue on Friday, September 24 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

People who visited these locations and currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are required to isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result. People who visited these locations and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are not required to isolate until they receive a negative test result. While awaiting their test result, they should monitor for symptoms and isolate should any symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever, including chills or sweats;

A new or worsening cough;

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing;

Runny, stuffy or congested nose;

Sore throat or difficulty swallowing;

Headache;

Loss of sense of smell or taste;

Unusual fatigue or lack of energy;

New onset of muscle aches;

Loss of appetite;

Vomiting or diarrhea for more than 24 hours; and,

Small red or purple spots on hands and/or feet.

A full list of exposure notifications that are part of ongoing investigations into recent cases across the province are listed on the COVID-19 website here. This page is updated daily from Monday to Friday as COVID-19 exposure notifications are issued. The locations included in today’s public advisory will be posted on the website Monday.

Anyone in the province, regardless of their vaccination status, should get tested if they are experiencing even just one of the symptoms of COVID-19 listed above. Do not assume it is just a cold. There has been community spread and outbreaks across the country because people were mildly symptomatic and did not get tested or limit their activity. It is essential to find any cases of COVID-19, so that Public Health can do their job effectively and contain the spread of the virus as much as possible.

All travellers coming to Newfoundland and Labrador, including Newfoundland and Labrador residents, are required to fill out a travel form found here. The travel form can be completed up to 30 days prior to the travel date. Please submit proof of your COVID-19 vaccination by uploading it to your form. Effective 12:01 am Thursday, September 30, anyone partially vaccinated will now have the same requirements as unvaccinated travellers. They will be required to isolate for 14 days, but may choose to shorten their self-isolation period with a test on day seven or later after arrival in the province. If negative, their self-isolation period can end. Also, we will be suspending the Atlantic bubble which means that travellers from Atlantic Canada must declare their vaccination status and isolate if partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.