Newfoundland and Labrador reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday with no outstanding presumptive cases.

But five people are in hospital with the virus. More than 1,000 people had been tested since Sunday. With more recoveries, the province now has 407 active cases.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said she is cautiously optimistic about the trend of decreasing positive cases, but warned the province is not out of the woods yet and remains at Alert Level 5.

The 14 new confirmed cases are as follows:

In the Eastern Health region:

4 under 20 years of age;

1 between 20-39 years of age;

2 between 40-49 years of age;

4 between 50-59 years of age; and,

1 between 60-69 years of age.

In the Western Health region:

1 between 60-69 years of age.

The case in the Western Health region is related to domestic travel.

In the Labrador-Grenfell Health region:

1 between 50-59 years of age.

The case in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region is related to international travel.

There are 3 females and 11 males.

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact will be advised to quarantine.

Regarding the case in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region, this individual is military personnel who has been in self-isolation since arrival. Contact tracing is finished. There are no close contacts outside of the individual’s isolating work contacts. Public Health has determined there is no risk to the region as a result of this case.

There are 407 active cases of COVID-19.

The regional breakdown of the 407 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 398

Central Health – 4

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 1

Western Health – 4

There have been 37 new recoveries in the Eastern Health region since yesterday. This means 526 people have recovered from the virus.

To date, 108,834 people have been tested.