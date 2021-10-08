Newfoundland and Labrador reported its 11th death from COVID-19 on Friday, a woman over the age of 70 in the Central Health region.

The province also announced eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In the Eastern Health region:

One between 40-49 years of age; and

One between 60-69 years of age.

There is one female and one male. One case is a contact of a previous known case and one case is related to travel within Canada.

In the Central Health region:

One between 20-39 years of age;

Two between 50-59 years of age; and

Two between 60-69 years of age.

There are two females and three males. One case is a contact of a previous known case, two cases are related to travel within Canada and two are under investigation.

In the Western Health region:

One between 40-49 years of age.

The case is a female and is under investigation.

There have been 13 new recoveries in the Central Health region and 1,718 people have recovered. There are 14 people in hospital because of COVID-19, eight in non-critical care and six in critical care.

There are three new presumptive positive cases in the province. Once presumptive positive cases are confirmed positive, they are reported in public updates as new confirmed cases.

There are currently 112 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 22

Central Health – 87

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 3

To date, 315,745 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

With Thanksgiving this weekend, Public Health strongly recommends that any informal gathering taking place in your home for the next two weeks should be limited to 20 people. This will help to limit the number of contacts that each person has to prevent further spread of COVID-19. This is consistent with gathering limitations in the other Atlantic Provinces. When you are hosting or attending an informal indoor gathering – be it a kitchen, rec room or a shed – please remember the phrase: People, Space Time and Place.

The investigation into the cases of COVID-19 related to the Central Health region announced Monday, September 20, is ongoing. To date, there are 90 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the Baie Verte cluster and 66 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the Twillingate/New World Island cluster. There are 56 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the Bishop’s Falls/Botwood cluster, which are amongst a group that is closely socially connected. Given the cases in this cluster are epidemiologically linked, there is no need for a change in alert level at this time. The public health investigation will continue to explore the possibility of community spread and make adjustments as necessary. Any identified cases are isolating and Central Health is conducting contact tracing. The source of the clusters are under investigation.

As part of the ongoing investigations into recent cases, Public Health is asking anyone who visited several locations, listed on the COVID-19 websitehere, to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.