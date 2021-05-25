Newfoundland and Labrador has 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The 11 new confirmed cases are all in the Central Health region and are connected to the cluster. The cases are as follows:

1 under 20 years of age;

4 are between 20-39 years of age;

1 is between 40-49 years of age;

4 are between 50-59 years of age; and

1 is between 60-69 years of age.

There are three females and eight males.

There are seven new recoveries, three in the Eastern Health region, two in the Central Health region and two in the Western Health region and 1,166 people have recovered. There are four people in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 93 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 93 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 25

Central Health – 53

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 1

Western Health – 14

To date, 142,381 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The case reported Friday, May 21 in the Western Health region and the case reported Thursday, May 20 in the Central Health region remain under investigation.

The investigation into the cluster of cases in the Central Health region is ongoing and the source of infection remains under investigation. There are now 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 associated with the cluster. There is one presumptive positive case in the Central Health region related to the cluster. Once presumptive positive cases are confirmed positive, they are reported in public updates as new confirmed cases.

Please refer to the Provincial Government COVID-19 website for information on the Special Measures Order and restrictions associated with Alert Level 4. Travel to and from this region should only be for essential reasons such as work, medical care or essential support for loved ones. Anyone who travelled to the region for the May 24th long weekend can return home; however, they should monitor for symptoms for the next 14 days. If symptoms develop, they should isolate and arrange testing.

Public Health is strongly encouraging people in the region to get tested for COVID-19 regardless of whether or not they are experiencing symptoms. Information on community wide testing is available on Central Health’s website. People can also arrange testing by completing the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or by calling 811.

COVID-19 vaccinations clinics remain open in the Central Health region. If you are not symptomatic and you are not isolating for any reason, please proceed with your vaccination. If you are isolating, please contact Public Health in the region for vaccination advice. The most up to date vaccine data and the number of vaccine doses administered can be found on the provincial COVID-19 data hub. Information on the COVID-19 vaccine for Newfoundland and Labrador is available online here. Additional information on the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out can be found on the websites for each of the regional health authorities:

Please continue following the proven Public Health measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. For the most up-to-date information related to COVID-19, please visit: www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19.