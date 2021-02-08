Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health has confirmed 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador. All new cases are in the Eastern Health region.

Newfoundland and Labrador currently has 27 active cases of COVID-19.

Dr. Fitzgerald has confirmed there has been community spread in the metro area, and says there are three separate clusters in the Eastern Health Region that have no known source.

Dr. Fitzgerald has issued a number of special orders in effect for the St. John’s Metro area, including group and team sports are suspended. Arts and cultural activities, including band, choir, dance classes, are also suspended.

Residents in long term care homes can now only have 2 visitors, and there will be no group activities.