Newfoundland and Labrador has ten new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are four in the Eastern Health region, three in the Central Health region, two in the Western Health region and one in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region.

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The second new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The third new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The fourth new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The fifth new confirmed case is a female in the Central Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is a close contact of a previous case.

The sixth new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 60-69 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The seventh new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The eighth new confirmed case is a female in the Western Health region under 20 years of age. The case is a close contact of a previous case.

The ninth new confirmed case is a female in the Western Health region under 20 years of age. The case is a close contact of a previous case.

The tenth new confirmed case is a male in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region between 50-59 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

Contact tracing by Public Health is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

There are six new recoveries, four in the Eastern Health region and two in the Western Health region and 1,075 people have recovered. One person is in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 81 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 81 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 46

Central Health – 15

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 2

Western Health – 18

To date, 137,037 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

Out of an abundance of caution and because of recent cases over the weekend, Public Health is asking passengers who travelled on the flights listed below to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, passengers can complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

Air Canada Flight 8016 that departed Montreal and arrived in St. John’s on Monday, May 10.

Air Canada Flight 8994 that departed Halifax and arrived in St. John’s on Monday, May 10.

Air Canada Flight 7542 that departed Toronto on Monday, May 10 and arrived in Deer Lake on Tuesday, May 11.

Effective Saturday (May 15, 2021) at 12:01 a.m., a special measures order will be in effect, requiring all travellers aged five and older to be tested according to their self-isolation arrangements. This new testing protocol does not apply to essential workers and rotational workers coming from non-outbreak sites in Canada, as they would be subject to their own existing protocols. It will also not apply to any traveller in the province for two days or less, or permanent residents of the communities along the Labrador-Quebec border travelling to communities across the border who have not travelled beyond those communities in the last 14 days.

Asymptomatic travellers who can self-isolate fully away from others are required to be tested once near the end of the 14-day self-isolation period, on days 11, 12, or 13. Fully self-isolating away from others means staying in a separate dwelling (e.g., household, hotel, or rental property) or a completely separate area of the home with a separate bedroom and bathroom and no contact with anyone in the dwelling.

Asymptomatic travellers who cannot fully self-isolate away from others are required to be tested twice during the 14-day self-isolation period – upon arrival on days zero, one or two; and again near the end of the self-isolation period on days 11, 12, or 13. This applies to travellers isolating in a home where others are living, and where there is no separate bedroom and/or bathroom. In this case, the whole household must self-isolate.

There will also be an option for travellers to avail of a test at day seven, eight, or nine. After day seven, household members of the traveller may also avail of testing.

Travellers can arrange for testing by completing the online self-assessment and referral form available hereanytime, up to seven days before their arrival in the province.

There are now three confirmed cases associated with a school in the community of Doyle’s. Western Health is encouraging anyone in the area to get tested for COVID-19, regardless if they have symptoms or not.

While there is no evidence that there is wide-spread community transmission in the region, there has been clearly spread among contacts. Given this, and the fact that these are variant strains which spread quickly and easily, a Special Measures Order is being introduced to move communities from South Branch down to Port aux Basques, including Codroy Valley, and across to Rose Blanche-Harbour le Cou to Level 4, effective tonight (Wednesday, May 12), at midnight.

This will give Public Health the ability to carry out their investigation and conduct community wide testing in the area, while reducing the risk of onward transmission and spread. These measures will be re-evaluated in one week. Please refer to the Provincial Government COVID-19 website to review the restrictions associated with Level 4.