Newfoundland and Labrador has ten new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is one case in the Eastern Health region, seven in the Central Health region and two cases in the Western Health region.

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The second new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 50-59 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The third new confirmed case is a male in the Western Health region between 50-59 years of age. The case is a close contact of a previous case.

The fourth new confirmed case is a male in the Western Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is under investigation.

Central Health is investigating a cluster of cases in the region. The source of these cases is under investigation. There are seven cases to date in this cluster, including the six cases listed below as well as the case from yesterday, which is still under investigation. There are also four presumptive positive cases related to the cluster.

The fifth new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 50-59 years of age.

The sixth new confirmed case is a female in the Central Health region between 20-39 years of age.

The seventh new confirmed case is a female in the Central Health region between 60-69 years of age.

The eighth new confirmed case is a female in the Central Health region between 50-59 years of age.

The ninth new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 20-39 years of age.

The tenth new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 40-49 years of age.

Contact tracing by Public Health is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

As stated above, there are four new presumptive positive cases in the Central Health region. Once presumptive positive cases are confirmed positive, they are reported in public updates as new confirmed cases. The department is advising the public that the presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in the Western Health region reported on Saturday, May 15, 2021, has since been determined to be a false positive. This means the individual does not have COVID-19.

There are 12 new recoveries, one in the Eastern Health region, five in the Central Health region and six in the Western Health region and 1,146 people have recovered. There are four people in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 70 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 70 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 31

Central Health – 19

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 1

Western Health – 19

To date, 140,911 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

With the May 24th weekend here, Public Health is encouraging everyone to please be safe and remember that public health recommendations and restrictions are still in place. However you choose to spend your long weekend, please remember to: