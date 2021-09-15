Newfoundland and Labrador has ten new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines.

In the Eastern Health region:

One male between 20-39 years of age. The case is under investigation.

One male between 60-69 years of age. The case is under investigation.

In the Central Health region:

One male between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

One female between 50-59 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

One male between 50-59 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

In the Labrador-Grenfell Health region:

One male under 20 years of age. The case is a contact of a previous known case.

One female between 20-39 years of age. The case is a contact of a previous known case.

One female between 40-49 years of age. The case is a contact of a previous known case.

One female between 60-69 years of age. The case is a contact of a previous known case.

In the Western Health region:

One male 70 years of age and older. The case is a contact of a previous known case.

There has been one new recovery in the Central Health region and 1,488 people have recovered. There is one person in hospital because of COVID-19.

There are two new presumptive positive cases in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region. Once presumptive positive cases are confirmed positive, they are reported in public updates as new confirmed cases.

There are currently 49 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 25

Central Health – 3

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 17

Western Health – 4

To date, 283,985 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The investigation into a cluster of cases of COVID-19 in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region announced Monday, September 6, is ongoing. There are 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the cluster to date. The identified cases are isolating and Labrador-Grenfell Health is conducting contract tracing. The source of the cluster is under investigation.

The investigation into a cluster of cases of COVID-19 in the Western Health region announced on Monday, August 30, is ongoing. There are eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the cluster to date. The identified cases are isolating and Western Health is conducting contract tracing. The source of the cluster is under investigation.

The investigation into a cluster of cases of COVID-19 in the Eastern Health region announced on Wednesday, August 18, is ongoing. There are five confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the cluster to date. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is finished and the risk to the public is low. The source of the cluster is under investigation.

As part of the ongoing investigations into recent cases, Public Health is asking anyone who visited several locations, listed on the COVID-19 website here, to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

People who visited these locations and currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are required to isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result. People who visited these locations and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are not required to isolate until they receive a negative test result. While awaiting their test result, they should monitor for symptoms and isolate should any symptoms develop.