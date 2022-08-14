The state of emergency for the forest fires in was lifted over the weekend, and government has

The Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture has made arrangements to open a number of forest access roads in the area of Paradise Lake and Bay d’Espoir Highway (Route 360), so that residents may access their cabins and campers.

The Bay d’Espoir Highway (Route 360) continues to remain open to traffic. However, not all forest access roads or cabins are accessible.

If you are planning to use forest access roads in the vicinity of these fires, please examine the below map to determine whether your cabin or camper is accessible. The map shows closed forest access roads in yellow. The two fires shown in white crosshatch are active forest fire areas and are not accessible. The ‘STOP’ symbols represent the points at which the public may not go any further as they are considered unsafe.

If residents decide to use the newly opened forest access roads, they are asked to proceed cautiously and safely and to be aware that crews continue to address the forest fires in the broader region.