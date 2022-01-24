Newfoundland and Labrador has 21 people in hospital because of COVID-19, up from 19 on Sunday. Five of them are in ICU.

The province is also reporting its thirty-first death from COVID-19, a man in the Western Health region between 60-69 years of age.

There have been 335 new recoveries – 252 in the Eastern Health region, 24 in the Central Health region, 48 in the Western Health region and 11 in the Labrador-Grenfell region, and 12,805 people have recovered.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 349 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last social media update on January 23. Anyone who has tested positive must follow guidelines as outlined here.

The breakdown of the 349 cases is as follows:

Eastern Health region – 274

Central Health region – 42

Western Health region – 25

Labrador-Grenfell Health region – 8

There are currently 2,669 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 1,844

Central Health – 385

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 127

Western Health – 313

A total of 2,015 tests were completed since yesterday. To date, 470,445 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

All of Newfoundland and Labrador will remain in modified Alert Level 4 at this time. This Alert Level will be reassessed again on January 31, 2022. Information on Alert Level 4 can be found here.

Public Health has also revised isolation and testing requirements for people who have COVID-19 and their close contacts. Effective today:

Fully vaccinated non-household contacts can follow modified self-isolation for five days after their last contact with the person who has COVID-19. This means they must stay at home except to go to school or work (unless they work in a high-risk setting). Modified isolation ends after five days has passed and they have their negative test result.

Unvaccinated school-aged children who are close contacts and do not live with the person who has COVID-19 can go to school as long as they do not have symptoms. They must isolate for 10 days when not at school.

Unvaccinated school-aged children who live with someone who has COVID-19 must fully isolate for 10 days and cannot go to school.

PCR testing is no longer required for household contacts, or unvaccinated non-household contacts.

A flowchart with instructions for close contacts can be found here.

Anyone that is a close contact of a case and has symptoms of COVID-19, and anyone testing positive on a rapid test, should consider themselves a positive case and follow public health direction found here. They do not need any PCR testing to confirm. Employers are asked not to require a PCR test for this category of individuals.

PCR tests are still recommended for non-household close contacts who are fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms, and anyone that has symptoms but has not been identified as a close contact of someone that tested positive for COVID-19. Our Self-Isolation Assessment Tool can help you determine if you need to self-isolate or get tested.

As of January 22, 2022, fully vaccinated travellers are required to complete a COVID-19 rapid test once a day for five days, starting on the day of arrival in Newfoundland and Labrador (Day 0). Isolation ends when the first two tests, taken at least 24 hours apart, are negative. Travellers must take the remaining three tests for the three days after leaving isolation.

Modified self-isolation and testing requirements have changed for fully vaccinated rotational workers and air crew. More details can be found here.

Work-isolation and testing requirements have also changed for fully vaccinated essential workers. More details can be found here.

All travellers coming to Newfoundland and Labrador, including Newfoundland and Labrador residents, are required to fill out a travel form found here. The travel form can be completed up to 30 days prior to the travel date. Please submit proof of your COVID-19 vaccination by uploading it to your form. Further information for those travelling to the province, including isolation and testing requirements, can be found here.