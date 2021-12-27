The province is remaining at Alert Level 3 after reporting 357 new cases of COVID-19 over a three-day period.
One person is in hospital while the province has 677 active cases. The Department of Health and Community Services released the new numbers Monday after more than 7,000 tests were conducted over the Christmas long weekend.
Please continue to reduce your contacts, get your booster. NL remains in Alert Level 3 to help further reduce the spread of COVID-19. https://t.co/OOcRxPUTlq pic.twitter.com/QZgIL6n9dc
— Health and Community Services NL (@HCS_GovNL) December 27, 2021