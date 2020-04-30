The provincial government released its plan Thursday for gradually reducing restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first loosening of restrictions is scheduled for May 11 when the province moves from Alert Level 5 to Alert Level 4, provided the criteria are met. But effective today (April 30), the government will allow residents to merge their household bubble with one other bubble.

It will likely take another 28 days for the province to move from Alert Level 4 to Alert Level 3, but that will depend on various criteria being met, including the number of new COVID-19 cases of unknown origin during that time. Alert levels can also go back up and restrictions can be strengthened if there is a surge in cases.