The provincial government has released a set of guidelines for animal daycare centres and animal grooming facilities to follow during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the current COVID-19 Alert Level system, animal daycares can resume operations in Alert Level 4, while animal grooming facilities can resume operations in Alert Level 3.

Both services must follow provincial physical distancing recommendations, To further prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 in animal daycare and grooming businesses, owners/operators must take the following precautions:

Stagger grooming appointments to limit the number of clients present at one time.

As much as possible, communicate with clients regarding the pet’s groom over the phone.

Before arrival at the facility, screen staff and clients by phone for possible exposure to COVID-19. Reschedule clients if, within the past 14 days, they have traveled outside of the province, have symptoms of COVID-19 (visit https://www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19/covid-19-symptoms-treatment/ for the current list of symptoms), or have been exposed to anyone that has tested positive for COVID-19.

Use curbside drop-off/pick-up and contactless payment whenever possible.

Incorporate best practices for transferring the animal while not admitting patrons inside the building, such as securing and exchanging the pet outside, and having clients keep their own leashes and leads.

Groomers must wear disposable gloves and masks during the initial intake and handling of pets prior to and during bathing. If any grooming is to be done before the bath, because of matting, gloves and masks are to be kept on.

Employees must practice regular handwashing and good respiratory etiquette.

Determine changes to work procedures to complete the task differently to maintain physical distancing. Maintain physical separation of workers with a minimum of two metres of distance and/or a protective barrier between work stations. Masks must be worn when physical distancing or separation cannot be maintained.

Clean and disinfect all contaminated surfaces (floor, seats, door handles, etc.) and equipment (scissors, blades, combs etc.) used for housing, transferring and grooming, and dispose of hair and other waste/debris into closed-lid bins, between appointments/pets. For more information, refer to the Cleaning and Disinfection information sheet: https://www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19/files/factsheet-covid-19-environmental-cleaning-NL.pdf

Change gloves and smocks between bathing and/or grooming pets. If close contact with the animal brings a person’s face close to the animals face or hair coat, or if the animal is panting, additional personal protective equipment such as mask and eye protection is recommended.

For a full list of frequently asked questions visit the province governments website.