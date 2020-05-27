The Department of Children, Seniors and Social Development has begun reinstating in-person family visitation.

In a news release the department states they recognize the critical importance of in-person visitation for children, youth and their families to nurture and support relationships.

The department’s social workers have begun developing plans specific to each family situation to prepare for reinstatement of in-person family visitation if it is physically safe to do so. The department will continue to rely on the expertise of the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health during the COVID-19 pandemic.