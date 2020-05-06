Fisheries Minister Gerry Byrne has reinstated 10 aquaculture licences to Northern Harvest Sea Farms in the Fortune Bay region.

The licences were suspended last October because of the company’s failure to disclose to the department in a timely manner all information regarding the fall 2019 salmon mass mortality event in which 2.6 million fish died.

Byrne reinstated the licences based on findings from the Memorial University of Newfoundland Marine Institute’s Independent Review of the Mass Mortality Event and the Mi’kmaq Alsumk Mowimsikik Koqoey Association (MAMKA) Post-mortality Event Environmental Monitoring Report.

In the wake of the mass mortality event, MOWI has established numerous protocols and practices to better prevent or mitigate a similar event.

The Marine Institute report concluded the salmon mortality event was due to an unusual set of natural environmental conditions, including prolonged high water temperatures over consecutive days, and low oxygen. The report also notes the department properly followed and adhered to all required protocols.

MAMKA – a collaboration of Mi’kmaq First Nation communities including Qalipu First Nation and Miawpuek First Nation – noted in its environmental report that the amount of shoreline affected at the time of the incident was small, with no impact found on seabirds.

An investigation by the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner extensively considered whether the department should have publicly released information about this event earlier than it did. The commissioner’s report concludes the department did not possess information about a risk of significant harm to the environment, or to the health or safety of the public, that it would have been obliged to disclose. In conclusion, Information and Privacy Commissioner Michael Harvey had no recommendations.