NTV News has learned that this province has a new case of COVID-19, its first new case since late May.

It ends the streak of 42 consecutive days of no new cases.

Multiple sources have told NTV News the new case is travel-related from Texas.

The province’s caseload is now at 262. In total, 258 people have recovered from the virus. Three people have died.

NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.