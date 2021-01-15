The provincial government has reached a tentative agreement the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers’ Association.

The NLTA’s collective agreement has been extended until Aug. 31, 2022. It includes a wage increase and reduction of long-term liabilities through changes to post-employment benefits for new employees.

NLTA members will vote on the deal in the coming weeks. It follows similar tentative deals reached with CUPE and the Association of Allied Health Professionals this week.

The province has also reached a final agreement with private and community ambulance operators. Their service agreements are extended to March 31, 2022, with a four per cent wage increase per full-time employee over two years.