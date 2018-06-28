After months of public battles, the provincial government has reached a tentative agreement with CUPE.

CUPE represents about 4,000 public sector employees. If approved, the agreement will run until March 31, 2020. It includes the following provisions:

No wage increases.

Elimination of severance, which is an earned benefit that has been a financial liability for decades. Through its elimination, employees with at least one year of service will be paid one week to a maximum of 20 weeks.

Changes to group insurance for new employees. While current employees qualify for retirement benefits such as group health and life insurance after 10 years of service with a 50/50 employee/employer contribution, new hires will have to reach 15 years of service to qualify. Premiums at retirement will be calculated using a sliding scale based on years of service. The sliding scale starts at 85/15 employee/employer.

Details about severance payouts for CUPE members will be announced in the coming weeks. Negotiations are ongoing with other public sector unions in the province.