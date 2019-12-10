The provincial government and NAPE have reached a tentative agreement for a contract extension for 16,000 public servants.

The deal includes a salary increase and a reduction in long-term financial liabilities with changes to post-employment benefits for new employees. Other aspects of the collective agreement have been extended for two years.

NAPE will hold ratification votes in January. Details on the new contract will not be made public until then.

“I am very pleased that we have reached tentative agreements with NAPE that balance the challenges we face in the economy with the need to reach an agreement that respects the significant contributions of our public service,” Finance Minister Tom Osborne said in a statement. “If ratified, these agreements will achieve long-term cost savings while providing us with workforce stability as we continue our work to return to surplus.”

The tentative agreements apply to the following NAPE bargaining units: Air Services, CNA Faculty, CNA Support Staff, Correctional Officers, General Service, Group Homes, Health Professionals, Hospital Support Staff, Laboratory X-Ray, Marine Services, Maintenance and Operational Services (MOS), Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation (NLC), School Boards, Student Assistants, Ushers, and WorkplaceNL.

NAPE is recommending its members ratify the deal.

“This agreement will provide much-needed stability to the province and the public sector,” NAPE President Jerry Earle said in a statement. “It also gives our members and the people of the province who rely on the vital public services they provide peace of mind.”