The provincial government has reached a tentative agreement with the Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association.

The province’s doctors have been without a contract since 2017. The NLMA walked away from the bargaining table in October, but then resumed negotiations in November.

“I’d like to thank the negotiating teams from government and the medical association for their diligence in bringing us where we are today with a tentative memorandum of agreement with the physicians of Newfoundland and Labrador,” Finance Minister Siobhan Coady said in a statement. “We greatly appreciate the care physicians provide to Newfoundlanders and Labradorians, and we know that we all want what is in the best interest of the people of the province and their health care.”

The agreement covers over 1,300 salaried, alternate payment plan and fee-for-service physicians in the province. No details will be released until the NLMA can hold a ratification vote.