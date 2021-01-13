The province has reached a tentative agreement with a public sector union for the second day in a row.

The Association of Allied Health Professionals has agreed to a two-year contract extension for its 750 members. The deal includes a wage increase and reduction in long-term financial liabilities through changes to post-employment benefits for new employees.

It’s similar to the deal accepted by CUPE on Tuesday. AAHP and CUPE had both rejected contract extensions a year ago.

AAHP will present the tentative agreement to its membership in the coming weeks. Specific details on the changes to the current agreement will be released subject to successful ratification.