The provincial government has reached a tentative deal for a two-year contract extension with the Registered Nurses’ Union.

The deal still has to be ratified by the union’s 5,200 members. If approved, it would extend all aspects of the current collective agreement for two years, with amendments for a salary increase and a reduction to long-term financial liabilities through changes to post-employment benefits for new employees.

The Nurses’ Union will present the tentative agreements to membership in the coming weeks and expects to complete an online ratification process. Specific details on the changes to the current agreement will be released subject to successful ratification.

“RNU is pleased to reach a tentative agreement that extends our current contract,” said RNU President Debbie Forward. “We believe this agreement is the best option for our members and we are recommending acceptance.”

The union says the two-year contract extension includes salary increases and the extension of the no layoffs clause for budgetary reasons. The rest of the agreement will remain unchanged.

“The long term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our health care system and province is unknown,” said Forward. “Extending our contract will provide stability for our members, as well as our patients and the health care system in very uncertain times.”

Most NAPE locals ratified a similar two-year extension in February. It included a 4 per cent wage increase over 18 months. The leadership of CUPE and the Association of Allied Health Professionals rejected the two-year extension and asked to begin negotiations for new four-year collective agreements.