After months of delays, newly-appointed finance minister Siobhan Coady has delivered the long awaited provincial budget.

The projected deficit for 2020-21 is $1.84 billion, an improvement of $309 million from the fiscal update provided back in July. With a net debt that is expected to reach $16.4 billion in 2020-21.

The province provided no long-term forecasts for getting back to balanced budget. Finance Minister Siobhan Coady says things are still too volatile, and most economic indicators are still pointing down.

The province is now forecasting a deficit of $1.8 billion, expecting to borrow $3 billion, with net debt rising to $16.4 billion. #nlpoli -Advertisement- — Michael Connors (@MikeConnors) September 30, 2020

Community

On January 1st, 2021, $25 dollar a day childcare will go into effect. It’s something the province says will ensure that young families can stay in the workforce, while having access to affordable childcare.

A $30 million Small Business Assistance Program, to help small business owners in the province during the COVID-19 pandemic.

$2.1 million towards help achieve the provinces goal of welcoming 2,500 new permanent residents by 2022.

Taxation changes

Some taxation changes were included in Budget 2020, including an increase of 0.21 cents per litre on gasoline, and an increase of 2.68 centre per litre on diesel.

There will also be a new 20 per cent tax on vaping products, and an addition 5 cents per cigarette, and 10 cents per gram of fine cut tobacco.

COVID-19

The government is spending close to $100 million for things such a as PPE, testing and efforts to support immunization if a vaccine is made available over the next year.

Infrastructure funding