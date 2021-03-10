Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the first day it has done so since Feb. 2.

With asymptomatic testing not turning up new cases, the province will reduce alert levels Saturday, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Janice Fitzgerald announced. Effective 12:01 a.m., March 13, the Avalon Peninsula will drop to Alert Level 4 and the rest of the province will drop to Alert Level 3.

There are 74 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Eastern Health – 72

Central Health – 0

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 1

Western Health – 1

There have been six new recoveries in the Eastern Health region. This means 926 people have recovered. There are three people in hospital and all three are in intensive care. To date, 118,103 people have been tested.

People are reminded that they can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

Effective Saturday, March 13, the Avalon region will move to Alert Level 4 and areas outside the Avalon region will move to Alert Level 3.

The areas outside the Avalon region include:

Labrador-Grenfell Health;

Central Health;

Western Health; and,

Zone 4 of Eastern Health, which encompasses the Burin and Bonavista Peninsulas, as well as the Clarenville area, including the Isthmus.

In Alert Level 4, people should limit contacts to their household bubble. They can expand this to connect with immediate family when necessary, bring in caregivers or support isolated people. Informal social gatherings outside the household bubble are not permitted.

In Alert Level 3, each household can have a maximum of 10 close and consistent contacts. This is not 10 contacts per person. It is 10 contacts for the entire household. Informal social gatherings outside of a household’s 10 close and consistent contacts are not permitted.

Information on the Alert Levels can be found here.

While travel within the province is not prohibited, Public Health is asking people to limit non-essential travel as much as possible.

The department is advising rotational workers about an identified COVID-19 outbreak at Suncor Firebag Village in Alberta. The department was notified about the outbreak by the Public Health Agency of Canada as individuals from this province work at the site. A list of worksites with declared outbreaks can be found online here.

Rotational workers who have returned to Newfoundland and Labrador in the last 14 days must self-isolate and physically distance away from household members, and complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811 to arrange testing. These workers must complete the full 14-day self-isolation period.