This province has some of the highest rates of alcohol consumption in Canada. During the pandemic, sales of booze skyrocketed in Newfoundland and Labrador, and now, the province plans to address alcohol harms and its costs on individuals and families

The Department of Health says the plan will focus primarily on prevention, intervention and treatment. The outline includes 13 actions to be by implemented over the next 4 years with an aim for completion by March 2026.