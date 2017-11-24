Five brand new schools have opened in the province this year. Education Minister Dale Kirby says schools remain a priority despite the government’s fiscal problems. NTV’s Heather Gillis reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.